Community sends support and condolences to the family of Officer David Fahey

CLEVELAND - From all over Cleveland, people are sending their condolences and support to the family of Officer David Fahey, who was killed after a hit-and-skip on Interstate 90 this morning.

On social media, Twitter and Facebook are acting as outlets for the community to express their thoughts and condolences to the family and the Cleveland Police Department. Politicians and police units across the city and state shared their solidarity and expressed their condolences on social media.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the officers of @CLEpolice and the family of Officer Fahey on their tragic loss today. — Parma Police (@ParmaPolice) January 24, 2017

Saddened by the loss of Cleveland police officer David Fahey. pic.twitter.com/H5t6cYKjb4 — Shaker Hts Police (@ShakerHtsPolice) January 24, 2017

Cleveland City Council President, Kevin Kelley shared his condolences with the family and the Cleveland Police Department. He extended his deepest sympathies to the family of Officer David Fahey.

"Officer Fahey, only 39-years-old, was known for his commitment to his family, his job and to the citizens living in the West Side police district where he was assigned. He earned his badge as a Cleveland police officer in July of 2014. And he wore that badge proudly. Sadly, he now joins the ranks of the brave officers who have fallen. Our entire city mourns his family’s loss," said Kelley.

Police districts from surrounding cities and counties didn't hesitate to show their support for a fellow officer in blue.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff mourns the death of Cleveland Police Officer, David Fahey, and express our condolences to... https://t.co/E4pHhjiTJF — Cuyahoga Co Sheriff (@CuyahogaSheriff) January 24, 2017

As the investigation continues throughout the day, messages of solidarity, support, and condolences on social media and emails continue to stream in.

Tonight at 7, a vigil will be held for Officer Fahey in front of the first district police station.