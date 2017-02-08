Cocaine related deaths skyrocket in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND - It's an old drug that is causing new problems on the streets of Northeast Ohio.

Deadly cocaine overdoses have skyrocketed in Cuyahoga County. In 2015, in Cuyahoga County, there were 115 cocaine related deaths. Last year, that number is expected to be 230.

"Cocaine is coming back. It is being mixed with fentanyl and it is very dangerous," said FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson.

Last month, in Cuyahoga County, there were 31 deadly cocaine related deaths, 19 were mixed with heroin, fentanyl or a combination of the two according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

In September, narcotics agents seized 92 kilos of cocaine in Cleveland. Last week, 17 kilos were found in the suburbs.

Keith Martin is Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland District Office of the DEA. He is concerned this could be the beginning of a dangerous and deadly trend. "On a yearly basis, we seize between 40 and 50 kilos of cocaine. We're talking about 160 kilos in a five month span," said Martin.