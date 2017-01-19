Clevelanders leave for Trump's inauguration, while other protest it

CLEVELAND, Oh - People across the country including Northeast Ohioans are heading to Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration. But some are staying put to protest it.

In public square, more than 3,000 women are expected to march through the streets of Cleveland, to send a message to the new president.

But one local woman says she is sending a message of support.

"He's going to be an amazing president" sobbed DeAndra Smith. She cried tears of relief after what DeAndra Smith says was relentless harassment.

"Really, I am a citizen, I can vote for who I want to vote for" continued Smith.

Now as the Cleveland native prepares for her trip to Washington D.C. and Donald Trump’s inauguration, she reflects on the canvassing and campaigning it took to get her candidate elected.

"It was probably one of the most difficult things I've ever endured. I thought it was tough when I stumped for Barak Obama" said Smith.

Smith says not only as an African-American but as a woman; she had it tougher than other Trump supporters.

But in the end, she believes Trump's policies will benefit both groups. "He's trying, he's willing," said Smith.

Others are questioning what exactly those policies are.

"It seems like the message we are getting is that women are objects that are to be judged on a scale of 1-10," said Case Western graduate student Laura Johnson.

Laura Johnson and fellow student Claudia Pasmatsiou told me they want to send a bold message of their own through a local woman's march.

"There are many issues like violence against women, equal pay, reproductive rights and we feel we should talk about these issues," said Pasmatsiou.

More than 3,000 are expected to attend Saturday morning’s event. Pasmatsiou and Johnson hope the march will serve as a platform to discuss women's rights regardless of political affiliation.

"We are hoping that we can all join together," said Johnson.