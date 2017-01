CLEVELAND -

Cleveland firefighters are now required to wear bulletproof vests.

The announcement came Friday from Fire Chief Anthony Calvillo. The department received 100 vests for the Republican National Convention. Now they just received 100 more. It’s enough for everyone and they’re mandatory.

“We all love them,” Lt. Tyree Thompson said. “Our unit responds to a lot of gunshots, so it’s comforting to know that we have these now.”

The chief said each vest cost about $550.