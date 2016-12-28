Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon granted early retirement by Pope Francis

CLEVELAND - Bishop Richard Lennon of the Cleveland Diocese has been granted early retirement by Pope Francis.

Lennon made the request for early retirement in a letter to Pope Francis in late November citing ongoing health conditions as the reason for his decision to retire, according to a news release posted on the Diocese's website.

It is unclear what health challenges fueled Lennon's retirement.

The mandatory retirement age for bishops in the United States is 75.

Lennon is 69.

Lennon was appointed to the leadership position over nearly 700,000 Catholics in eight counties of the Diocese of Cleveland in 2006. He became the 10th Bishop of the diocese.

Pope Francis appointed Reverend Daniel Edward Thomas as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, effective immediately. Bishop Thomas currently serves as the bishop of the Diocese of Toledo, Ohio. He will oversee the Diocese of Cleveland until a permanent replacement is named.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. News 5 will provide a live stream.