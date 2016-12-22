Cleveland apparel stores see sales surge after amazing 2016 for the city

CLEVELAND - 2016 was the year for Cleveland. From the World Series to the RNC, Cleveland was on top of the world.

Pride among Clevelanders is higher than ever before and as a result, Cleveland apparel stores are profiting.

Stores sporting Cleveland apparel are packed full of people looking to showcase their pride, purchasing last minute gifts for the holidays.

“I’ve lived in Cleveland my entire life and my family loves Cleveland, I’m actually the seventh generation to live here,” said Annie Gries, a Shaker Heights native, home for Christmas.

Because this year, for Christmas, what better gift than something to tell the world you’re from a city of winners?

The list of Cleveland’s 2016 accomplishments is long. The Cavs won the NBA Championship, the city hosted the Republican National Convention, and the Indians made it to the World Series.

“I don’t go to school in Ohio, I go to school in Indiana and I love wearing Cavs stuff and Cleveland stuff and telling people about Cleveland because I don’t think people know enough about it or know how great it is,” said Gries.

“We blew up this year, Cleveland, we really got put on the map, we have a shirt that says Cleveland the Center of the Universe and I think that’s totally a pretty good description for 2016,” said Kayla Frisco, Manager of the Downtown Cleveland Clothing Company store.

At any given moment, there’s a long line at the Cleveland Clothing store. They’ve seen sales way up this year compared to last, and they’re not the only ones. When the Indians made it to the World Series, fans found a renewed love for their tribe and as a result are packing into the apparel store at Progressive Field.

“Sales have been really good and we have definitely been busier on Saturdays than we normally would be,” said Nancy Schneider, the Indians Retail Ballpark Manager.

So while it’s the season of giving, 'tis the season to boast your hometown pride as well.

“Everything just aligned for it this year,” said Schneider.