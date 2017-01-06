Cleveland agrees to pay $2.2 million settlement in officer-involved shooting

CLEVELAND - The relatives of a man who was shot and killed by Cleveland police officers nearly five years ago have settled with the city.

Terry H. Gilbert, an attorney for Daniel Ficker's parents, Bernadette Rolen and Dennis Ficker said the city has agreed to pay $2.25 million for the fatal shooting of Daniel.

Ficker, 27, of Parma, was shot and killed July 4, 2011 outside his home on Wareham Drive by former Cleveland police officer Matthew Craska.

Internal affairs investigators found Craska and another officer at the scene, David Mindek, should be terminated for violating numerous department policies.

The officer both resigned before they could be fired.

The incident started when Craska left his patrol area on the busy holiday to pick up Mindek, who was off duty, in his patrol car.

The pair headed to Parma to question Ficker about jewelry that went missing during a party at Mindek's home.

Ficker had attended the party with his fiance, a relative of Mindek's wife.

Craska and Ficker got into a physical altercation. It ended with Craska fired a fatal shot into Ficker's chest.

Rolen and Ficker's father, Dennis, filed a federal lawsuit in 2012 after Cuyahoga prosecutors failed to indict the officers on murder charges.