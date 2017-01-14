City of Cleveland assistant law director arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - An assistant law director for the city of Cleveland was arrested for disorderly conduct and voluntary intoxication late Thursday night.

Cleveland Heights police were called at 11:13 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mayfield road for a suspicious man acting in a bizarre manner, according to a police report.

Officers encountered Christopher John Heltzel who was in a Volkswagon playing loud music and flailing his arms wildly. Heltzel immediately turned down the music off and got out of the car, and appeared to be unsteady as he walked.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy," the report said. "his skin was flushed, and there was a noticeable odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath."

Heltzel told police that he was an assistant prosecutor and became combative and antagonistic as he quoted case law to officers. He told police he didn't understand why police were at the scene after he was told several times during questioning, the report said.

He told police he had been drinking fours before their encounter and said he was listening to the self-titled The Police album and having a good time. Heltzel did not understand why his actions were suspicious to who complained.

He was later arrested for being drunk in a public place and booked into Cleveland Heights jail. Heltzel remained combative and antagonistic as he was being transported to jail, the report said.