'Circle the City with Love' events planned nationwide ahead of Inauguration Day

CLEVELAND - As thousands of people plan protests ahead of Inauguration Day, groups in Northeast Ohio are organizing events to promote peace and solidarity.

Nearly 100 sites around the world have planned to hold their own 'Circle the City with Love' event on Sunday, January 15 at 3 p.m.

The event was created and founded in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention by members of the congregation at St. Joseph's as a way to bring people together amid the politically charged election season.

Organizers said they wanted to bring 'Circle the City' back to remind people about the power of love.

During the event groups are encouraged to stand hand in hand in silence for 30 minutes reflecting on peace and justice.

For a list of locations participating click here.