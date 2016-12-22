Chagrin Falls Fire Department saves deer from icy water

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - The Chagrin Falls Fire Department had a different kind of rescue Wednesday afternoon.

After a passerby called 911 to report a deer had fallen through the ice in the Chagrin River by Falls Road near Route 87, the fire department went out to lend a helping hand.

Overall it took the department 30 minutes to rescue the deer after they faced some difficulties with the cold temperature of the water and current.

After the rescue, the deer was released back into the Metroparks.