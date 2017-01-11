Brook Park councilwoman, who said she resigned, still shows up to meetings

BROOK PARK, Ohio -

Monday night’s Brook Park City Council meeting got awkward when Councilwoman, or some say former Councilwoman, Julie Ann McCormick refused to leave after her colleagues voted to accept her resignation.

McCormick claims her December 9th resignation, emailed to Council President Jim Astorino, didn’t count. In a letter, the city’s law director agreed, calling it “insufficient.” McCormick later emailed Mayor Tom Coyne asking to rescind it.

The controversy started in November when McCormick was charged for two different shoplifting incidents at area Target stores. One of the charges was dropped, but a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted her on the second count on December 8th. She’s accused of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise. That case is still pending.

After McCormick refused to leave the dais on Monday, councilors adjourned. Mayor Tom Coyne would have preferred they called the police.

"You call the police department and you are removed from that meeting,” Mayor Coyne said. “The only way her resignation could be rescinded is by act of Council. They rejected her request.”

Her lawyer, Joe Patituce, told News 5 they are planning a lawsuit to get her job back.