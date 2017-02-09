CLEVELAND - A Brinks messenger was robbed while trying to service the ATM PNC Bank at 16616 Harvard Avenue.

At about 10:05 a.m., the Brinks messenger approached the door to the bank and was attacked by an armed male dressed in a METRO security uniform.

The suspect pinned the messenger against the exterior bank door and put a pistol to the messenger's head and demanded money.

With the cash bag in hand, the suspect ran across Harvard Avenue behind Burger Kin and Rent-A-Center to Eldamere Avenue. He entered the driver's side of a white Ford Fusion and drove west toward Lee Road.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 6'0" with a thin build and wearing a ski mask and Metro security clothing.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Division of Police. Reward money is available for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.