Brady Campaign: "Guns don't kill people, Toddlers do"

Guns don't kill people, toddlers do. That's the slogan of a new gun violence campaign. Organizers want more people to hear about a rise in toddler-involved shootings.

The approach isn't sitting to well with some people, but it's this kind of bold approach they hope will get people's attention.

The public service announcement is the latest effort by non-profit the Brady Campaign to shed light on a growing and tragic issue. A study by the Washington Post showed, in 2015, toddlers killed others or themselves at a rate of one a week. By April 2016, that rate had accelerated. And the new numbers have yet to include the December accidental shooting of a 2-year-old Cleveland boy who police say shot himself with his father's service weapon.

Stonewall Range President Diane Donnett says this all comes back to the importance of gun safety. "We hope that people are smart with their firearms, but again 99%of the time 99% of the people are it's just that 1% freaky accidents that happen" said Donnett.

And while avoidable, she says not all accidents are preventable. "It was an accident you can't put blame on some of this stuff" said Donnett.

However the Brady Campaign does, insisting Guns don't shoot people, toddlers do. "Lock them up, not the guns that's just un-American, the toddlers" said the announced on the 'Toddlers Kill' PSA.

But the satirical message didn't sit to well with Donnett, "I think that is disgusting. You are playing on the tragedy of an accident."