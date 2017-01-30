10:40 a.m. Michael McGrath, Director of Public Safety for the City of Cleveland, has declared a Snow Emergency Parking Ban for the city of Cleveland effective at 9:00 a.m. on Monday January 30, 2017. As a result, stopping, standing, and parking of vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on City streets with posted red and white signs UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
A Greyhound bus caught fire on the Ramp to East 9th from Interstate 90 East. The fire closed the innerbelt bridge.
Ramp to E 9th from I-90 east innerbelt bridge closed. Greyhound bus on fire. Passenger says they were stuck & spinning when it caught fire pic.twitter.com/PYvMnBP5fg