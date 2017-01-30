CLEVELAND - Heavy snowfall across Northeast Ohio has ravaged roads, caused delays on city streets and highways and forced several closures and weather warnings in the region.

Check our school closing list here.

Highways & Roads

10:40 a.m. Michael McGrath, Director of Public Safety for the City of Cleveland, has declared a Snow Emergency Parking Ban for the city of Cleveland effective at 9:00 a.m. on Monday January 30, 2017. As a result, stopping, standing, and parking of vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on City streets with posted red and white signs UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

A Greyhound bus caught fire on the Ramp to East 9th from Interstate 90 East. The fire closed the innerbelt bridge.

Ramp to E 9th from I-90 east innerbelt bridge closed. Greyhound bus on fire. Passenger says they were stuck & spinning when it caught fire pic.twitter.com/PYvMnBP5fg — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) January 30, 2017

The Ohio Department of Transportation of Cleveland tweeted earlier this morning that road conditions will vary and due to weather conditions.

Snow is coming down pretty hard along I-71 right now. Visibility significantly reduced near SR 82. #iceandsnowtakeitslow pic.twitter.com/yHjq6fTVUw — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 30, 2017

Crashes have been reported on I90 due to low visibility. Interstate 77 is currently dealing with heavy snowfall. Emergency crews have had to respond to collisions and stuck vehicles on I-271.

Looks like a car spun out and is sideways from out ODOT cam. This is 271 to 422. pic.twitter.com/7dvY9qflJL — Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) January 30, 2017

Whiteout conditions now on 271 near Broadway. Depends on where you are this AM to what conditions you will encounter. #iceandsnowtakeitslow pic.twitter.com/PuYTrb0WhD — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 30, 2017

Officials are urging motorists to stay home and avoid traveling if possible due to road conditions as traffic is flowing at a snail's pace.

Traffic moving slowly. Roads snow covered. Hills and bridges are bad. Increase following distance. #Traffic pic.twitter.com/Sa5qxfpxIV — North Royalton PD (@NorthRoyaltonPD) January 30, 2017

Advisories

Several counties across Northeast Ohio have issued weather warnings for lake effect snow.

Check out the list here.

The following areas have issued the following parking snow bans:

South Euclid

Newburgh Heights

Trumbull

Summit

Geauga

Portage

Cuyahoga

Lorain

Brooklyn

Shaker Heights

Parma

Chester Township