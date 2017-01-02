Bedford police investigate New Years homicide after man is shot from bar window

BEDFORD, Ohio - A man was shot and killed on Northfield Road early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning, at Lounge 2.28 Bar and Grill when 33-year-old Trevis Stephens was sitting inside the lounge when a shot came through a window and hit him.

Stephens was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries and he had no previous interaction with the shooter.

Bedford police are currently looking for the man in the bottom right of the picture above wearing glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford Detective Bureau at 440-233-3408.