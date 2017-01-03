Beachwood Place mall to require parental supervision on Fridays and Saturdays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Following a disturbance at Beachwood Place on December 26, the mall has announced a new policy in 2017 - requiring parental supervision past 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The mall announced Tuesday that they are launching a new program called 'Parental Guidance Required' beginning Friday, January 6. The program will require that all visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old.

During the PGR hours, trained public safety officers stationed at all mall entrances will check identification of anyone who appears to be under 17. One adult may accompany up to four people, and all must remain with the adult at all times. Those who are identified as at least 18 can choose to wear a wristband, and if they opt out they may be subject to being asked for ID again by public safety officers who will be patrolling the mall.

Announcements will be made around 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays giving unsupervised teens time to leave, and after 5 p.m. public safety officers will begin checking ID.

The announcement comes just a week after 500 to 600 people were involved in a "disturbance" as they ran around the two-story mall to "cause mayhem."