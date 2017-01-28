Barbers encourage children customers to read books

BEDFORD, Ohio - The Outliner's barbershop in Bedford is giving more than haircuts to children. As children enter the doors, they discover a world of books and knowledge through reading.

Claudette Cole of the Barbershop Literacy Project believes that by having barbers encourage children to pick up a book and read, they will help boys from losing interest in education.

"The presence of positive men who are strong. When you come to the barber shop, that's a place of power," Cole said.

Cole thinks that barbershops in black communities have power because where there are gatherings of men who are good role models, barbers can act as teachers and mentors.

Outliner's barber Brian Smith says, "If I can be a positive role model and keep these young people influenced, then we're doing a great job."

James, a young customer of the barbershop gets excited at the thought of reading a new book and engaging in conversation.

"Before the books were here, I used to watch t.v., but now I either sit here or grab a book," says James.

So far, nearly two dozen barbershops in the Greater Cleveland area are partnered with the Barbershop Literacy Project.

Owner of the Outliner's barbershop, James Gilliam Sr., is happy to support a project that encourages learning in a non-traditional setting.

"It opened my eyes to see what we could do just being barbers to influence the kids; to just pick up a book," says Gilliam.