Authorities look for missing inmate who escaped during transfer

News 5 Staff
5:00 PM, Dec 22, 2016
CLEVELAND - Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped during a transfer on Thursday.

According to the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, Donald Gunderman, a parole violator at large, escaped custody while being transferred from the Cuyahoga County Jail to the Lorain County Correctional Institution.

The DRC is currently working with Cleveland police to apprehend Gunderman. 

Gunderman is described as a white male, standing at 5'7" and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. 

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 1-866-WANTED 

