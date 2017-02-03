Attempted kidnapping stopped by Cleveland Bible study group

CLEVELAND - A group of Bible study goers stopped the possible kidnapping of a woman who was leaving the group session at a home near Shaker Square.

The 21-year-old woman was leaving the Bible study session Wednesday about 8:30 p.m. on E. 128th Street when two black males wearing hoodies and ski masks approached her as she was trying to get inside her vehicle, according to a Cleveland police report.

The two males tried forcing her into the backseat of her car yelling "Get in the car."

The woman started to kick and scream. As the men walked northbound on E. 128th Street, she started to run back toward the house. The men grabbed the back of her hoodie and dragged her up the driveway of 2620 E. 128th Street, the report said.

The Bible study group, along with customers from The Academy Tavern, came outside and scared off the males who ran away trough backyards.

Investigators are working with neighbors to obtain surveillance video that might show the men. Officers searched the area and didn't find any evidence aside from footprints in the snow, according to the report.