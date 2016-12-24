SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - Amber alert canceled - child found safe at around 1030 p.m. Friday.

An amber alert was issued for a 7-year-old girl who officials say was abducted from South Euclid. Turns out the whole story is believed to have been made up, according to South Euclid police.

South Euclid police said the person in question called police to report that two suspects abducted his daughter from the Walmart on Warrenville Center Road, at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Police said the child's father drove the two suspects and his 7-year-old daughter to Walmart. The father and one the suspects went inside of the store, but the suspect allegedly went to get something out of the car.

The father later said he also went outside to find his vehicle, the two suspects and his daughter gone. That's when police were notified.

The abducted girl was described as a white female, 4’2”, 70 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She wore a pink Hello Kitty hoodie, grey leggings and Sketcher Heely shoes.

Police believed she was with the two males who reportedly took off in the caller's dark green color Buick vehicle, as seen in the photos connected to this story.

As of 10:30 p.m., South Euclid police says the child has been located safe and the story is believed to be a hoax. Officials are trying to determine what led up to the caller's story.