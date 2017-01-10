Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:01AM EST expiring January 10 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Mahoning, Trumbull
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:00AM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 10 at 6:45AM EST expiring January 10 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Muskingum, Tuscarawas
Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 8:45PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Ashland, Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Lucas, Marion, Morrow, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot
Allegiant adds nonstop flight to Destin, Florida from Cleveland
10:40 AM, Jan 10, 2017
21 mins ago
CLEVELAND - Allegiant will fly from Cleveland to Destin, Florida, starting in May 2017.
Travelers can go Florida for a fare as low as $42. This introductory fare celebrates the company's new addition of this service to Cleveland Hopkins. Tickets must be purchased by January 13, 2017 to receive the promotion fare.
Allegiant announced in September 2016 that it would move its operations from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) beginning February 15, 2017. The new route will be the eleventh route served out of Cleveland.