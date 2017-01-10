Allegiant adds nonstop flight to Destin, Florida from Cleveland

10:40 AM, Jan 10, 2017
CLEVELAND - Allegiant will fly from Cleveland to Destin, Florida, starting in May 2017.

Travelers can go Florida for a fare as low as $42. This introductory fare celebrates the company's new addition of this service to Cleveland Hopkins. Tickets must be purchased by January 13, 2017 to receive the promotion fare.

Allegiant announced in September 2016 that it would move its operations from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) beginning February 15, 2017. The new route will be the eleventh route served out of Cleveland.

 

