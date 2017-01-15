911 lines restored for Bedford, Bedford Heights, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights

UPDATE: The 911 phone lines are back in service.

Original story:

The Emergency Callworks System that receives the emergency phone calls for the cities of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Garfield Heights and Maple Heights is down.

Those cities are not receiving any phone calls via the police, fire and 911 phone numbers, according to the Southeast Emergency Communications Center.

Anyone who needs police, fire or emergency services in any of those cities is asked to contact Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System (CECOMS) at 216-771-1363. Those calls will be routed to emergency dispatchers.