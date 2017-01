ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who died in a crash involving a fire truck on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Artem Vytiegov of San Francisco.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning emergency crews responded to I-90 westbound at Hilliard Blvd. for a report of a single-car crash.

About 30 minutes later, a white van collided with a Rocky River fire truck that had responded to the scene.

Vytiegov was driving the van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

This is the same crash Cleveland police officer David Fahey was responding to when he was hit by a vehicle and killed as he was laying flares.