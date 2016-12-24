17-year-old Chagrin Falls student killed in Akron car crash

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - The Chagrin Falls community is mourning the loss of one of its students.
Grant Wilson, a 17-year-old Senior at Chagrin Falls High School, was killed Friday night in a car crash in Akron.
According to Akron police, the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Portage Path and Sunnyside Drive.
Grant was inside an Audi that was traveling southbound on North Portage Path, attempting to make a left turn eastbound onto Sunnyside Drive.
A Jeep that was traveling northbound on North Portage Path struck the Audi's right passenger door.
The Audi went off the road and hit a utility pole.
The driver of the Audi, the driver's 15-year-old daughter and Grant were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Grant was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Police said it caused a power outage in the area.
Chagrin Falls schools issued this statement regarding Grant's passing:
On behalf of the entire Chagrin Falls Schools' community, our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on the tragic loss of their son, Grant, last evening. Grant, a senior at Chagrin Falls High School, lost his life in a car accident in Akron. Always positive, courteous and friendly with a great sense of humor, he was a talented artist and will be deeply missed by his friends, teachers, staff and entire Chagrin community.
Additionally, our thoughts and prayers are with the Holst family who also was involved in the accident. Counselors from Chagrin Falls High and Intermediate School will be available in the main office of the high school on Monday between the hours of 10am - noon. The high school library will also be open during these hours for students to gather.
Once again, no words can explain the deep loss experienced within our Chagrin community today. We keep these families in our thoughts and prayers.