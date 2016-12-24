17-year-old Chagrin Falls student killed in Akron car crash

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio - The Chagrin Falls community is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Grant Wilson, a 17-year-old Senior at Chagrin Falls High School, was killed Friday night in a car crash in Akron.

According to Akron police, the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of North Portage Path and Sunnyside Drive.

Grant was inside an Audi that was traveling southbound on North Portage Path, attempting to make a left turn eastbound onto Sunnyside Drive.

A Jeep that was traveling northbound on North Portage Path struck the Audi's right passenger door.

The Audi went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the Audi, the driver's 15-year-old daughter and Grant were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Grant was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said it caused a power outage in the area.



Chagrin Falls schools issued this statement regarding Grant's passing: