Police look for driver in hit-skip that killed woman in Conneaut

CONNEAUT, Ohio - A woman was killed Thursday night in a fatal hit-skip in Conneaut.

Police were called at 9:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the 200 block of Mill Street, according to a Conneaut police news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a female lying on the roadway, halfway in a driveway and the road.

The woman, who was later identified as Donna Westerburg, 59, was taken to a University Hospital Conneaut Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police she saw a maroon SUV style vehicle, similar to a Pontiac Vibe, traveling north on Mill Street. The witness said she heard a collision and watched a man exit the vehicle, check on Westerburg and leave the scene. The vehicle was last seen going east on State.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Conneaut police at (440) 593-7440.