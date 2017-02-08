Suspect injured in deputy-involved shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, Ohio - At least one person was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Geneva Wednesday evening.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the area of Route 84 and Tuttle Road.

EMS crews said they transported one person from the scene around 3 p.m. to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

The sheriff's office confirmed the suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The deputy was not injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 5 for the latest.