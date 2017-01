ASHTABULA, Ohio - Law enforcement is carrying it, a new law makes it easier to get it into schools, and now, several counties are offering it for free, Wednesday in Ashtabula.

"They'll get one kit to take home with them after instructions on how to use it," County Health Commissioner Ray Saporito explained.

It's saving lives, but is Naloxone the answer to this state's overwhelming drug problem?

"Not by itself," Saporito said.

"Handing it out free and allowing them to know they can get this? That, I don't believe is the answer," Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson said.

Both county officials told News 5 education and more rehabilitation options are what they believe counties really need.

So, why do we keep hearing about Naloxone?

Ashtabula County's Sherrif said, it could be because when it comes to funding Naloxone and programs related to it are some of the best options out there.

"Even to try to get somebody into an institution, you have to recite War and Peace. Because of the cost," he said.