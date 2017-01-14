Body found near Lake Erie along Ohio-Pennsylvania border

CONNEAUT, Ohio - A body was found near Lake Erie along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border Saturday morning.

Conneaut police were contacted at 9:17 a.m. by the Pennsylvania State Police Girard Barracks for a report of a body found.

Authorities say a man walking near the water's edge spotted the body about 30 feet south of Lake Erie.

According to police, the body appeared to be male and was badly decomposed.

The body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.