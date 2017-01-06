Judge rules Shawn Grate competent to stand trial in Ashland murder case

ASHLAND, Ohio - Accused serial killer Shawn Grate is competent to stand trial a judge ruled Friday morning during a court hearing.

Ashland County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Forsthoefel made the decision. Grate appeared in court via Skype webcam.

Grate was indicted in September on 23 counts including aggravated murder in the deaths of Hicks and Griffith. Hicks is also known as Stacey Stanley. The bodies were found in an Ashland home where a third woman was being held captive by Grate before she was able to call the police and lead them to the home, according to court records.

Autopsy reports released Wednesday revealed Hicks and Griffith were both strangled.

Since his arrest, Grate has been tied to the deaths of three other women found dead in Richland Co., Ashland Co. and Marion Co. Charges have not been filed in those cases.