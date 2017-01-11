Man dies from crash on U.S. 20 in York Township

High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 12:13AM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lorain, Medina, Morrow, Richland, Summit, Wayne

High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 12:13AM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:39PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:39PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Erie

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:39PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Medina, Summit, Wayne

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:39PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Ashland, Huron, Knox, Morrow, Richland

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:39PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Cuyahoga, Lorain

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 9:39PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:45PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Carroll, Columbiana, Tuscarawas

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Medina, Summit, Wayne

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 5:58PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:25PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:25PM EST expiring January 11 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne