Man dies from crash on U.S. 20 in York Township

YORK TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A crash left one man dead around 8:32 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Robert E. Zechman Jr. of Sarasota Florida was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 when 53-year-old Latimore Rogers III of Dallas, Texas was traveling westbound.
Rogers lost control of his semi-truck and went across the median and into the eastbound lane of U.S. 20, striking Zechman's vehicle. Both went off the south side of the roadway before their final rest.
Zechman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Sandusky County Sheriff's Office, Clyde Police Department, Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, ODOT, The Lucas County Coroner's Office and Madison Motors.