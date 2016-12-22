4-year-old girl sends Christmas list to Santa, receives presents in the mail

EUCLID, Ohio - Only on News 5, one family's touching story may have you believing Santa could be real after all!

They were struggling and praying for a miracle; now they believe jolly old Saint Nick delivered one.

"I love his boot, and I love his reindeers!" exclaimed Amari Lewis.

Lewis, 4, knows a lot about Santa. In fact, it is all she talks about.

"Do his reindeers go to sleep at nighttime?"

She believes in Father Christmas and cannot wait for the big day.

"I think he'll put the presents under the tree," said Lewis.

"She still believes in Santa, so I really didn't want to disappoint her because she only had like four things on the list," said Grandmother, Michaelle Jones.

Jones says she is struggling financially a little bit this holiday season. Without breaking her granddaughter's heart and telling her there is no Santa, she decided they should write Santa a letter. It reads in part, 'Dear Santa... this is Amari Lewis... I was a good little girl...'

"So we just put Santa Claus and North Pole - I didn't put a stamp on it," said Jones

When the two of them took the letter to the post office, their return address was on the envelope. A few days later, they received a special delivery.

"He said 'I have two big boxes and a little box and they're for Amari. Is that okay?' and I'm like yeah, but I didn't order anything." said Jones

A mail carrier delivered three boxes.

"Everything that was on her list, we got," said Jones

And inside she found a clue. "On the bottom of the letter, there's a name that says Suzie. I just wanted to tell Suzie, thank you. We really appreciate that. Nobody knows where it came from; we are just going to say it's a gift from God."' said Jones.