Mapping Cleveland's homicides: data reveals no clear pattern in location of incidents

CLEVELAND - An On Your Side investigation found there is no clear pattern when it comes to the location of homicides in Cleveland during 2016.

So far this year, data shows there have been 146 suspected or confirmed homicides in the city this year.

On Your Side Investigators obtained the location of each homicide and analyzed the data.

The data revealed there was no concentrated area within the city where incidents occurred, although there were more murders on the city's east side.

Our investigative team also crunched the city's homicide data by ward. Cleveland is currently divided into 17 city council wards.

We found the highest number of homicides happened in Ward 5, represented by Phyllis Cleveland. 18 homicides occurred in the area between Broadway Ave. and East 79th St. south of Carnegie Ave. so far this year.

We reached out to Cleveland, but she has not responded.

Ward 17, represented by Martin Keane, had the lowest number of homicides. According to city data, there was only one homicide in the area on the city's west side south of I-90 and west of I-71 this year.