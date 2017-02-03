CLEVELAND - The future of three East Cleveland men whose murder case was dismissed last summer may be in jeopardy.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley's office has filed a motion that could re-open the case and lead all three to face murder charges and a new trial.

The convictions against Eugene Johnson, Derrick Wheatt and Laurese Glover were overturned in 2015 after spending nearly 20 years in prison.

Last summer, previous Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty agreed to have the case dismissed rather than re-try the men.

Now, a new prosecutor is in office and a hearing has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 that could re-open the case and lead to a new trial.