Cleveland water town hall: Customers fight outrageous bills

News 5’s ongoing investigation into the Cleveland water department uncovered repeated customer complaints going unheard by the company. As part of our efforts to call for change in the department’s tactics, excessive overbilling and mistreatment of customers, we wanted to provide a platform for customers to voice their concerns and experiences.

In November, News 5 held an exclusive town hall forum in its studio with a group of customers, who are all fighting the department for outrageous bills for water that they say they never used and called us for help. We invited the water department to attend and participate in the town hall, but they declined.

