Cleveland water customers billed nearly half-million dollars for trinkets over last 3 years

CLEVELAND - Cleveland water customers have been billed nearly a half-million dollars for trinkets ranging from miniature watering cans to toothbrushes over a three-year period.
Ratepayers in 70 communities surrounding Cleveland rely on the Cleveland Water Department for their water and have watched water rates increase 82 percent in Cleveland and 50 percent in the suburbs since 2011.
Meanwhile, a review of water department records reveals water customers are paying for much more than water from nearby Lake Erie.
Records show $445,326 spent on giveaways and sponsorships in just the last three years.