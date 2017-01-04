Giant Eagle closes two Cleveland supermarkets

CLEVELAND - Giant Eagle announced Tuesday they are closing two Cleveland locations and one Area GetGo.

The supermarket chain announced they will be closing the Buckeye Road location and the nearby GetGo at East 116th Street on February 4. They will also close the location on Lorain Avenue on March 4.

The in-store pharmacies will close on January 14 to make sure that all prescriptions of impacted pharmacy customers are transitioned to another location.

According to the company, Giant Eagle is actively identifying positions in other area locations for as many of the approximately 120 team members currently working at the locations.

In addition to the Cleveland locations, Giant Eagle will also be closing two supermarkets and one GetGo in Columbus including the East-Dublin Granville Road and Neil Avenue locations and the GetGo located on Hilliard-Rome Road in Hilliard.