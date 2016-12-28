Former CLE radio personality to face more charges in court

CLEVELAND - A former 92.3 The Fan radio host will face more charges in Cuyahoga County Court, after police report he allegedly took thousands in rent down payments on a home he didn't own.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor has charged 36-year-old JG Spooner with two counts of felony theft after police said Spooner allegedly took $7,000 in rent payments from seven people on a Cleveland home located on West 158th, that home prosecutors said Spooner doesn't own.

Andrew Sgambati, one of the alleged victims, told News 5 he found the home on Craigslist and never suspected anything was wrong when he and his roommates reportedly gave Spooner $2,400 in rent deposits for the house.

"I was shocked because I had no reason to believe that anyone was being dishonest," said Sgambati.

"With it being so close to the holidays, I thought that me and my two roommates weren't going to have a place to live. This was like how could someone do this to someone else."

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said Spooner has already pleaded guilty on another case in November after he was charged with stealing thousands from a friend's GoFundMe account.

News 5 attempted to reach Spooner's attorney for this story, but our call has not yet been returned.

Spooner is due in Cuyahoga County Court, before Judge Brian J. Corrigan, on the theft charges on December 28.