Concerns over new Ohio law requiring clear boarding on foreclosed homes

CLEVELAND - A new Ohio law requiring the use of plastic instead of plywood in the boarding of vacant foreclosed homes has some concerned about the increased cost.

Cleveland Councilman Tony Brancatelli told News 5 he can understand why some might be worried about using the clear boarding process over plywood in boarding up a home because in most cases its at least double the cost at about $2,000 per window or door.

Brancatelli and Chris Alvarado with Slavic Village Development said the interpretation of the new law is that only banks running a home through the fast-track foreclosure process will be required to use the polycarbonate product and pay the additional cost.

Brancatelli said cities and land bank will not be forced to use the higher priced product produced by SecureView and its northeast Ohio parent company Safegaurd Properties

Still some in Ohio like Matt Martin, Director with Warren Ohio's land bank are wondering how the new law will actually be interpreted and whether or not taxpayers could be forced to pay for clear boarding in the future.

News 5 contacted the Cleveland's Mayors office about the new law and it said it's trying to determine what it will require.