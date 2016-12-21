Woman found dead on East 149th

CLEVELAND - A woman was found dead in her car on Monday night.

Cleveland police arrived on East 149th Sreet around 10:15 and found a woman slumped in her vehicle. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and then noticed the victim slumped in the vehicle parked across the street. She was sitting in the driver's seat.

Cleveland EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.