CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are searching for the man who stole a woman’s Ford escape, Tuesday at Steelyard Commons.

Sarah Sherman said she saw the man sitting on a bench as she stepped inside of a T-Mobile store.

“I remember thinking ‘wow that guy looks so shady,’” said Sherman.

Sherman said she never made it back to her driver’s seat, as the same man brandished a gun and demanded her keys.

“I said ‘I don’t have any money, please don’t do anything,’ said Sherman. “He said please don’t make a scene, and give me your keys.’”

She said the man sped out of the parking lot. The Ford Escape was a birthday gift to Sherman and her twin sister.

“It was insanely fast,” said Sherman. “I didn’t even realize what happened until it was over. You never think it can happen to you.”