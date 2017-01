CLEVELAND - The visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for a Cleveland police officer who was killed in the line of duty this week.

Officer David Fahey was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning while he was laying flares for an earlier crash.

Officer Fahey's visitation will be held Friday, Jan 27 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Homes located at 29150 Lorain Rd. in North Olmsted.

The funeral will be held Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church located at 3644 Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.

The burial will take place at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.