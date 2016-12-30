U.S. Coast Guards search for CEO, family, neighbor that went missing after takeoff from Burke

CLEVELAND - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a CEO, his family and two neighbors in a plane that went missing with after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport Thursday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a report around 11:30 p.m. from air traffic control at Burke Lakefront Airport after they lost connection with the plane.

The last flight out of Burke was heading to OSU via @flightaware. The log shows a sharp descent just seconds after take off over Lake Erie pic.twitter.com/13LtINAGoy — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 30, 2016

Looking over the last bit of recorded data from the flight out of Burke last night. A lot of changes within just a minute. pic.twitter.com/LFAX6ivaS6 — JD Rudd (@jdrudd) December 30, 2016

The U.S Coast Guard tells News 5 that the Cessna Citation 525 went missing just 2 miles north of downtown Cleveland.

Airport officials said three adults and three children were on board; however, the Coast Guard reported the plan had four adults and two children listed.

The pilot and passengers had attended the Cavaliers game Thursday evening, according to airport officials.

The plane is owned by Maverick Air LLC based in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the plane is registered to John T. Fleming, CEO at Superior Beverage Group in Columbus. Fleming is a Dublin resident, was flying the plane with his wife, Suzanne, his two teenage sons, a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter, as passengers, the newspaper reported, citing Fleming's father, John W. Fleming.

Executive Vice President of Superior Beverage Group Joseph R. McHenry released the following statement:

We have learned that our valued colleague and leader John T. Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage Group, his wife Sue, sons Jack and Andrew, and two close friends were involved in an aircraft accident near Cleveland Thursday night. While search and rescue operations are under way, we are focusing our efforts on supporting the families involved. We are working closely with the proper authorities conducting the investigation. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders on the scene.

As we all await the results of the search and rescue efforts, our hearts are with John, his wife, their sons, and close friends on board, as well as with their loved ones and everyone in the Superior Beverage family.

This is a difficult day for us, and we appreciate the concern and thoughtfulness extended by so many.

In a Friday morning press conference, U.S. Coast Guard officials said there has not been any sign of plane wreckage in the water.

With water temps hovering around mid-30s, the "will to survive" says @USCG will be biggest factor in whether or not passengers are alive — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) December 30, 2016

The plane was headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus.

Planes typically use the wind to help with takeoff. So no surprise it turned toward the lake. Wind was very strong, however.#CLE pic.twitter.com/7Sq91vADkK — JD Rudd (@jdrudd) December 30, 2016

According to the FAA registry, the plane was owned by a company called Maverick Air LLC out of Columbus.

The Associated Press reports the plane is kept at a hangar at the Ohio State airfield but the six people aboard the aircraft aren't affiliated with OSU.

A C-130 from the Royal Canadian Air Force along with a U.S Coast Guard helicopter from Detroit are searching the area just north of downtown Cleveland for any signs of the plane.

According to the Coast Guard, this is still a rescue mission.

A 144-foot icebreaker from Detroit has also been dispatched to help with the search.

Weather in the area is reported as seas from 12-15 feet with winds around 30 knots. The depth of water in the search area is around 50 feet.

The U.S. Coast Guard held a press conference regarding the missing plane. Watch it below: