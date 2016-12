CLEVELAND - A moving truck was used during another attempted smash and grab and left a hole in the back wall of an east side store early Thursday.

Most smash and grab robberies have involved people using minivans, but a U-Haul box truck was to slam into the Quick and Easy at the corner of East 128th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The truck was backed into the rear concrete block wall with no windows or doors and then got stuck in the store's wall.

The people were not able to move the truck to get into the store and ran off before police arrived.

A description of those involved was not given.