Two people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot

CLEVELAND - Two people were arrested after crashing a reported stolen vehicle and leading police on a foot chase Wednesday afternoon.

According to Shaker Heights police, the incident started in Shaker Heights when they were tracking a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The suspects led police to Shaker Boulevard in Cleveland where they crashed into four vehicles at around 4:32 p.m. Two people were injured in the crash, and the suspects continued to flee on foot. They were arrested on Notre Dame Avenue in Cleveland's Shaker Square.