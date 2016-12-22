Two people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot

5:17 PM, Dec 21, 2016
10:19 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLEVELAND - Two people were arrested after crashing a reported stolen vehicle and leading police on a foot chase Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Shaker Heights police, the incident started in Shaker Heights when they were tracking a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The suspects led police to Shaker Boulevard in Cleveland where they crashed into four vehicles at around 4:32 p.m. Two people were injured in the crash, and the suspects continued to flee on foot. They were arrested on Notre Dame Avenue in Cleveland's Shaker Square. 

 

