CLEVELAND - Two failed ATM smash and grabs overnight in Cleveland left behind damaged minivans and store fronts.

The first was at a corner store at West 65th and Bridge Avenue where a minivan was left behind running and in reverse after it was used to back into the front of a store about 2 a.m. The van has not yet been reported stolen but it had a permanent handicapped license plate suggesting to Cleveland police that it was likely stolen.

The second was at the Urban Food Mart at the corner of East 79th Street and Cedar Avenue. The store at this location suffered much more damage with the entire door way destroyed. The ATM was located in the back corner of the store and the suspects were unable to get it out of the store.

The van used at the Urban Food Mart was sitting across the street running. Police at the scene believed it was stolen out of Lorain County but had not yet confirmed that with the owner.