Two Cleveland Heights officers injured after being dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

News 5 Staff
10:59 PM, Jan 5, 2017

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - Two Cleveland Heights police officers were injured after being dragged by a car Thursday night. 

Police were dispatched around 8:48 p.m. to Ardoon Avenue. According to Cleveland Heights police, after initiating a traffic stop, both officers were dragged by the vehicle. 

Police say the officers involved are okay and are being treated for minor injuries. The suspect involved in the incident is in police custody. 

