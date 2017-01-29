Teenager dies from gunshot wound on east side

CLEVELAND - A 19-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head on Cleveland's east side.

Police responded to the scene on Damon Avenue around 12:25 p.m. on Friday after they heard reports of a male who was lying in the driveway bleeding from his head.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the victim was pulled from a vehicle, and the suspects backed out of the driveway and drove away. The vehicle is described as a Pontiac - a Grand Am or Grand Prix.

Officers and EMS arrived and took the teen to University Hospitals where he was pronounced deceased. Both the homicide investigators and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners office responded to the scene for the investigation, and the CCMEO will determine the final cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 216-623-5464.