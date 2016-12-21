15-year-old boy shot multiple times on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Cleveland's east side Tuesday night.

Cleveland EMS was dispatched just after 8 p.m. Tuesday and found the 15-year-old victim on Dove Avenue. According to Cleveland police, he had gunshot wounds to the stomach, arm and leg.

Officers spoke to a witness who said the victim knocked on her door and asked for help.

She let him and called 911.

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital for treatment. He did not provide police with any additional information.