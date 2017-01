CLEVELAND - Cleveland already knows Slyman's Restaurant is the best place to get a sandwich.

Now, the rest of the country knows too.

Slyman's, known for its corned beef, was just named one of the best sandwich shops in America.

The list comes from food, drink and travel website Thrillist.

In the article, the writer says Cleveland is in the midst of a restaurant renaissance.

Slyman's was the only restaurant in Ohio to make the cut.