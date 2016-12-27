Shots fired as suspect hits police officer with car on the west side

CLEVELAND - A man hit a police officer with his car during an attempted escape, causing police to fire shots on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to West 57th street Tuesday afternoon after hearing a report of illegal squatters. According to Cleveland police, while trying to escape a suspect hit an officer with his car, at which time the officer fired a shot.

Police followed the suspect on a pursuit which ended in Wickliffe on Euclid Avenue and the suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the shot fired, and the officer's condition is unknown at this time. The Cleveland Division of Police Use of Deadly Force Team responded to the scene, as they do with all police-involved shootings.